It’s rating time, and the winner is: the Massachusetts Legislature (aka, the General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, to give full credit to its official name.)
Although winner might not be the right term in this instance.
Our lawmakers have been awarded the moniker of “the most liberal in America,” according to the Center for Legislative Accountability. (You can find the ratings online at ratings.conservative.org/states/MA.) But, since that group is a project of the Conservative Political Action Coalition Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation, it’s probably not meant as a badge of honor.
According to CPAC’s analysis of all 7,400 state lawmakers in America, the Massachusetts Legislature’s conservative rating — based on votes on a range of fiscal, regulatory and cultural issues — measured a mere 15%, significantly trailing Vermont (20%) and Hawaii (23%), the second and third most liberal states.
It gets worse. Of the 30 Republicans in the Legislature only eight received awards this year from CPAC for voting with the conservative position at least 80% of the time.
However, local conservatives can take some comfort in the fact that the top ranked Republican lawmaker in the rankings is state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk. He was one of only two winners of the “Award of Conservative Excellence,” with a rating of 94%. Dooley is running for state Senate this year. He’s unopposed in the GOP primary and will likely face Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, in November.
Of course, Dooley is also at odds with his party’s very conservative state leadership and has endorsed Wrentham’s Chris Doughty in the GOP race for governor over Donald Trump-backed Goeff Diehl.
And speaking of endorsements, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, has endorsed Shannon Liss-Riordan in what is now a two-way race for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, according to her campaign. “Shannon Liss-Riordan is the most qualified attorney to lead our state through big results — both state-wide and nationally,” Scanlon said. He had endorsed Quentin Palfrey for the post before Palfrey’s withdrawal from the race this week. State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, is also endorsing Liss-Riordan, her campaign has announced.
There’s going to be a run on pens at some polling places in the area.
Not only are there local Republican write-in candidates for the state Legislature and Congress, residents in Executive Council District 2 can choose to write in the name of a GOP candidate to run in November for one of the more obscure state offices. Dashe Videira of Franklin is asking for support in her effort to challenge incumbent Councilor Robert Jubinville, D-Milton, who has been in office since 2013.
Videira, 35, graduated from Bridgewater State College with a bachelor of science in psychology, and describes herself as a former human resources professional. She is a member of the Franklin Republican Town Committee. Videira, who homeschools her four children, unsuccessfully ran for school committee in Franklin in 2021.
She will need a minimum of 1,000 write-in or sticker votes on the Republican primary ballot to make the November general election ballot.
District 2 includes includes Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, and Wrentham. (Rehoboth and Seekonk were part of that district before the last census and are now in District 1.)
The Executive Council, also known as the Governor’s Council, has a history going back to Colonial days. In the modern era, it consists of eight members, plus the lieutenant governor, and its primary function is to rule on judicial appointments, commutations and pardons.
It garners little publicity but Videira says she is running to ensure its decisions are “sound and fair instead of leaning towards any radical political ideology.”
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III has received the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police and New Bedford Firefighters Local 841. Quinn, who is seeking re-election, was also endorsed Wednesday by state Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews
