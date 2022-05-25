The convention is over; let the debates begin. Or the debates over the debates. Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, who got double the number of votes — nearly 30% — he needed from delegates at the Republican convention in Springfield over the weekend to make the September primary election ballot, says he wants to go head-to-head with his Republican rival, former state representative Goeff Diehl.
Doughty and his lieutenant governor running mate Kate Campanale are calling for 10 debates between now and the primary. Doughty and Diehl would debate six times and Campanale and former state Rep. Leah Cole Allen would debate four times.
“The voters need to know the differences between the candidates. That’s why today I am calling for at least six debates before the primary,” said Doughty. “Our state is at a serious crossroads and there needs to be multiple discussions on the candidates’ backgrounds, experience and the critical issues before us.”
Diehl, who won 71% of the delegates in Springfield, has already thrown cold water on the idea. “This missive by the Doughty Campaign is not a serious challenge,” Diehl’s campaign manager, Amanda Orlando, said in response, according to The Boston Herald. “Weeks ago, Geoff Diehl offered to debate Chris Doughty twice, and he will do so.”
***
Closer to home, The Committee for Kevin Kalkut for State Representative, Norfolk District 9 — which includes Wrentham, Norfolk and Plainville, — has announced the endorsement of Thomas Doyle, a 12-year Norfolk School Committee member. Kalkut is a member of the town’s select board.
Thea Democrat is running for the seat held by state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, who is vying for state Senate.
“In this highly charged political times, it is refreshing to deal with someone who is always genuine and sincerely wants what is best for their constituents,” Doyle wrote.
***
The Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund is backing state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, for re-election, calling the endorsement “a credit to his commitment to the environment and climate action.”
Hawkins is seeking a third full term representing the 2nd Bristol District, which includes most of Attleboro. He currently has no announced opponents in the primary or general election.
***
State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, notes that he recently supported legislation to promote parity and remove barriers within the state-regulated cannabis industry by providing access to grants and loans.
The bill won passage in the House 153-2 on May 18. A similar bill passed the Senate on April 7.
It sets up a new Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund to help cover licensing and start-up costs and requires the Cannabis Control Commission to prioritize social equity program businesses, economic empowerment priority applicants, and any other class of applicants the commission deems eligible for expedited review.
The bill also provides for increased state oversight of cannabis host community agreements and establishes a process for authorizing social consumption sites in Massachusetts.
Howitt said the trust fund will help encourage more participation in the state’s legal marijuana industry by residents of communities that have been disproportionately harmed by marijuana prohibition and enforcement and to ensure that these individuals have access to start-up capital.
A legislative committee will work on the differences between the bills before it’s sent to Gov. Charlie Baker.