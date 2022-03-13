Wrentham resident Chris Doughty is touting the traction his suggestion for a gas tax holiday has gotten. The local businessman and GOP candidate for governor recently sent out an email to supporters noting that the Boston Herald “supports our efforts to suspend the gas tax! People need relief and this is one way the state can help.”
He goes on to note, “We were also mentioned on NECN, Channel 4, and Channel 5 news calling for the suspension of the gas tax.”
State lawmakers, however, were not persuaded. On Wednesday, the Legislature defeated a proposal to suspend the state 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax as prices at the pump soared to record levels due to Russia’s escalating invasion of Ukraine.
Doughty got mentioned again this week, in news that may provide some cold comfort. The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance — a conservative advocacy group — is out with a new poll on issues national and local. Since it’s the local that concerns us here, it asks about preferences in the governor’s race. The poll shows Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and former GOP state representative Geoff Diehl continue to be the early front-runners.
Overall, Democratic state senator Sonia Chang Diaz and Doughty are under 5% each. That’s actually an improvement over the alliance’s last poll in February when Doughty’s overall rating was 1.7%.
***
State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, recently announced that he had supported a clean energy bill that offers incentives to expand offshore wind procurement and to promote more competition and job creation within the industry.
The legislation, House Bill 4515, passed the House on a vote of 144-12 on March 3. The bill now moves to the Senate for its consideration.
The bill would establish new tax incentives and programs to encourage offshore wind companies to submit competitive proposals. Howitt said the House bill removes language in an earlier version that would have increased the monthly rate charge on electric bills for promoting renewable energy.
Howitt also recently supported a proposal to allow restaurants to continue providing outdoor dining and cocktails-to-go with takeout orders until the spring of 2023 as part of a $1.6 billion supplemental budget.
***
The state Senate passed two bills recently that would expand equitable health care access for women in Massachusetts. One bill would help to address the crisis in maternal health by ensuring that pregnant and postpartum mothers and birthing people get necessary and potentially life-saving health care by extending MassHealth insurance coverage up to 12 months after pregnancy. A second bill would direct the state to provide menstrual products free of cost in certain public places, including schools, correctional facilities, and shelters and other temporary housing.
Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, released a statement saying, “I am proud to have voted with a resounding yes on both pieces of legislation to break down barriers to equity in public health, particularly for women. It is only fitting that the Senate should take up and pass these two bills during Women’s History Month.
The bills go to the House for debate.
***
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss has weighed in on President Joe Biden’s move to ban Russian oil imports. Speaking on MSNBC last week, the Newton Democrat said, “Yes I support it, and indeed I think it should go further. We need to coordinate a global embargo on Russia’s five million barrels a day. And this conversation begins with straight talk with the American people. We have known since the Napoleonic wars that crisis in Europe does affect Americans’ daily lives.”