The press conference didn’t happen, but the endorsements did.
Chris Doughty, the Wrentham businessman running for the Republican nomination for governor, and his unofficial running mate for lieutenant governor, Kate Campanale, called off their planned news conference Friday at Attleboro’s Balfour Riverwalk Park, citing a “scheduling conflict.”
But they did let it be known that local GOP House members, past and present, are behind them.
Former legislators Kevin and Betty Poirier, who represented North Attleboro for a nearly 40 years between them, along with current state Reps. Steve Howitt of Seekonk and Jay Barrows of Mansfield have endorsed the Doughty-Campanale campaign.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome on board Betty and Kevin Poirier,” said Doughty. “Their longstanding record for helping the people of North Attleboro is well known. They have been true public servants for the community, always putting the needs of their district first. Their support will help deliver North Attleboro for us in September and November.
“Representatives Steve Howitt and Jay Barrows have been real leaders for the region whether it is fighting for the taxpayers or working on constituent issues. Howitt is always there to lend a helping hand. We are so pleased to have him on our team.”
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, the area’s other GOP House member, is also an endorser, the campaign pointed out.
Democrats were also endorsing this week.
Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn has received the backing of state Sen. Paul Feeney of Foxboro and state Rep. Adam Scanlon of North Attleboro in his bid for re-election in the Sept. 6 primary election.
“I very much appreciate the support of Senator Feeney and Representative Scanlon,” Quinn said. “I look forward to continuing to work with them to protect our seniors and the community.”
“I’m proud to support Tom Quinn in the Democratic Primary because no one has done more to protect our communities,” Feeney said. “Not only has Tom fought to keep violent criminals off our streets, but he has developed programs to stop criminal activity before it happens, through prevention and diversion programs.”
“I have gotten to know District Attorney Tom Quinn in my term as a state representative,” Scanlon said. “I am most impressed by his ability to connect with our area’s seniors to ensure that they are protected from abuse.”
The North Attleboro Election Commission will engage in a little noted but vital regular pre-election ritual on Monday.
The commission will perform tests of the election machines and equipment to be used in the Sept. 6 primary in the Lower Level Conference Room from 9 a.m. until completion.
