The debate over debates goes on.
After what was by most media accounts a lively session between Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty and former state representative Goeff Diehl earlier this month, the two contenders for the GOP gubernatorial nomination were supposed to meet at least one more time.
And indeed they will both be on the radio on the agreed date of Aug. 11. Just not in the same room.
Doughty’s campaign says he’ll be returning to "The Howie Carr Show” -- the venue for the first debate -- stating, “I am willing to answer questions where the moderator has not endorsed one candidate.” Diehl, meanwhile, said he plans to join radio host Jeff Kuhner as an in-studio guest on “The Kuhner Report” on the same station on Aug. 11, the date originally reserved for the second debate. His press release was headlined, alliteratively, “Doughty dodges debate.”
Maybe the candidates will run into each other in the elevator.
Neither campaign returned emails Friday seeking comment.
Norfolk’s Kevin Kalkut is touting another endorsement in his campaign for state representative, from Democrats for Education Reform. DFER is a national political action committee with a chapter in Massachusetts that describes itself as supporting “education progressives.” Kalkut, a former member of the select and planning board, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 9th Norfolk District, which includes Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville.
In the “credit where credit is due” department, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, is citing what his office calls “key wins ” for the area in the annual appropriations the House passed recently. It Included funding for Community Project Funding requests sponsored by Auchincloss, whose district includes the Attleboro area.
Locally, the package includes $400,000 for Route 1 sewer design in Foxboro. In addition, the congressman’s office said, other requests have been approved and passed by the Appropriations Committee and are awaiting approval from the full House, including $1.5 million for the dredging of the Ten Mile River in North Attleboro, a project local officials have been pressing for years.
