Wrentham native and local businessman Chris Doughty is taking his run for the GOP nomination for governor to the airwaves. His first radio ad focuses on the high cost of living in the state and tout his experience as a manager. “As people are paying more for the Super Bowl parties and at the pump, we strongly believe that this ad will resonate with voters,” said Doughty, who has not held political office before. The ad will initially play on WRKO, WCRN and WXTK.
***
U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, will be back in the area on Friday, touring small businesses in Mansfield and Attleboro. Auchincloss will visit HUB Folding Box in Mansfield with Jack DiRico, the company’s CEO, and members of the company’s management and executive team. Also attending will be state Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon; Christopher McDermott, Mansfield economic development director; and Town Manager Kevin Dumas.
Auchincloss will then visit CMT Materials in Attleboro and tour the facility with Jamie Stebbins, sales and marketing manager; Thomas Murray, cofounder and director of business development; Noel Tessier, cofounder and technical director; Anthony Colageo, cofounder and engineering director; and Michael Vidal, general manager. Later in the day, he’ll hold a constituent listening session from his Newton office, where he will hear from Ukrainian community members from across the Fourth District.
Auchincloss toured area businesses in Mansfield in November as well.
***
Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, will serve as the third assistant minority leader for the House Republican Caucus.
Barrows, whose district includes Foxboro as well as parts of Mansfield and Norton, said, “I am honored to be given the opportunity to assume a leadership role within the caucus, and I look forward to using my new position to represent all residents of the First Bristol District, as well as the citizens of Southeastern Massachusetts.”
A member of the House Committee on Ethics since 2007, Barrows also is a member of the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight. Prior to his leadership appointment, he also served as ranking minority member on the Joint Committee on Financial Services.
Barrows was recently presented with the Character Counts Award from the YMCA.
First elected in 2006, he is serving his eighth term in the House, and has said he plans to seek re-election.