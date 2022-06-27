Chris Doughty brought his campaign home. The candidate for the Republican governor nomination hosted a fundraising reception Monday at his Wrentham residence at 35 MacDougald Drive.
The Doughty campaign is very much a glass-half-full kind of operation. The Wrentham business man's staff is touting his showing in recent polling.
In a recent UMass Lowell poll, about 61% of likely voters say they would vote for Democrat Maura Healey, compared to 30% for Geoff Diehl, a Republican candidate endorsed by former President Donald Tump. But, Doughty's campaign points out, the poll shows their guy doing better against the attorney general, with 58% of poll respondents favoring Healey, compared to 30% for Doughty.
The bad news? A UMass Amherst poll shows Diehl leading his Republican gubernatorial primary opponent by a 52-16 margin.
A $10.9 billion infrastructure bond bill that provides funding for safety upgrades at the MBTA, the planning and design of the East-West Rail project, and hundreds of local transportation and environmental projects across the state has been approved by the state's House of Representatives in a 155-0 vote.
The legislation, also known as the MassTRAC bill, is a redrafted version of legislation that was initially filed by Gov. Charlie Baker on March 17 to take advantage of the funding opportunities provided in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) that was signed in November 2021.