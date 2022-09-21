An Unlikely Story

An Unlikely Story in Plainville

State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, and small business leaders will take part in a roundtable conversation at 10 a.m. Thursday, at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville.

The third quarterly meeting of Rausch’s Small Business Advisory Council will cover current challenges facing small businesses and legislative matters on Beacon Hill.

