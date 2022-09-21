State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, and small business leaders will take part in a roundtable conversation at 10 a.m. Thursday, at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville.
The third quarterly meeting of Rausch’s Small Business Advisory Council will cover current challenges facing small businesses and legislative matters on Beacon Hill.
Participants will include economic development managers and members of economic development boards from Attleboro, Natick, Needham and North Attleboro as well as owners of local businesses including Crosby's Coffeehouse in Wrentham and An Unlikely Story.
Rausch represents the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District.
Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed Todd McGhee, managing partner of Protecting the Homeland Innovations and former Attleboro mayoral candidate, to the Bristol Community College board of trustees.
McGhee, a resident of Attleboro, earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College. He started his law enforcement career in 1987 and is retired from the Massachusetts State Police after serving 24 years in public safety.
Last year he ran unsuccessfully to unseat Mayor Paul Heroux, who is now running for Bristol County sheriff.
BCC has locations in Attleboro, Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton and offers classes online.
State Rep. Adam J. Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, along with the North Attleboro Police Department and Council on Aging, will host musical bingo for seniors from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the North Attleboro VFW. Admission is free and the event is open to all area seniors.
