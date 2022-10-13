Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk, who is running for state representative in Norfolk House District 9, has received the endorsement of Run for Something, an organization that says it recruits and supports “strong voices in the next generation of progressive leadership.”

The district includes the towns of Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com.

Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews