Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk, who is running for state representative in Norfolk House District 9, has received the endorsement of Run for Something, an organization that says it recruits and supports “strong voices in the next generation of progressive leadership.”
The district includes the towns of Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville.
***
Democratic state rep candidate Brendan Roche is being endorsed by gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey in the 1st Bristol District, which includes all of Foxboro and parts of Mansfield and Norton.
Roche has also been endorsed by the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, Reproductive Equity Now PAC and Run For Something.
***
Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has received the endorsement of the Rehoboth Police Supervisors Union. So far, Hodgson, a Republican, has been endorsed by the Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts Correctional Officers Federated Union, the National Correctional Employee Union 407 Bristol County, Dighton Police Officers Local 306, Taunton Patrolmen Association, former Democrat Attorney General Frank Bellotti, and Gov. Charlie Baker.
***
Seen at the WBZ-TV studios Wednesday night during the first televised debate between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Maura Healey and her Republican opponent Goeff Diehl was Diehl’s former rival for the GOP nomination, Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, according to Politico’s Massachusetts Playbook.
***
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, will be holding office hours at the North Attleboro Senior Center, 304 Elm St, North Attleboro, on the second Thursday of every month.
***
Former Wrentham resident (and state and U.S. senator and ambassador to New Zealand) Scott Brown performed with his band, Scott Brown And The Diplomats, Thursday at Princeton Station in Chelmsford. It was a fundraiser for Congressional candidate Dean Tran and Diehl.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com.
Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews