Going into Tuesday’s New Hampshire Republican primary, Gail Huff Brown, a former Wrentham resident, Sun Chronicle correspondent, WCVB-TV reporter and wife of former Bay State senator and U.S. ambassador Scott Brown, led the way among major Republican congressional candidates in terms of campaign money from Massachusetts. Her total was $513,395, nearly three times what she had raised from Granite Staters, according to Politico’s Massachusetts Playbook.
State Rep. Adam J. Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, will host community office hours on Thursday at the Mansfield Senior Center, and fellow state Reps. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfiled, and Ted Philips, D-Sharon, will be in attendance. The lawmakers, who all represent parts of Mansfield, will be at the 255 Hope St. center from noon to 1 p.m., and all members of the community are welcome to stop by.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley wants students to start learning civics in high school again, or at least as much as much as a prospective American citizen needs to know. The Norfolk Republican, who is running for state Senate in November, filed a bill (H-574) in the most recent legislative session that would have required high school students to score at least 60% on a civics test. The same exam is used by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to test immigrants aspiring to become naturalized citizens. Under Dooley’s bill, which was not passed, a student who does not pass the civics test on the first try is allowed to take it as many times as he or she wants until he or she does.
“I believe that now more than ever a basic understanding of civics and how our government operates is critical,” Dooley told Beacon Hill Roll Call last week. “Requiring students to pass the citizenship test prior to graduation will make sure that the schools teach it as part of their curriculum. If people have a better understanding of how the process works it makes for a more engaged citizenry — which in turn leads to a better government. I do not understand the objection, as it is the same test we are asking our new citizens be able to pass. And students can take it as many times as necessary. I’m disappointed that it didn’t advance again this year and if I’m fortunate enough to be elected to the Senate, I will definitely refile it again next session.”
Dooley, who was unopposed in last week’s GOP primary, will face incumbent Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, in November.
