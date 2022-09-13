Massachusetts Senate Brown

Going into Tuesday’s New Hampshire Republican primary, Gail Huff Brown, a former Wrentham resident, Sun Chronicle correspondent, WCVB-TV reporter and wife of former Bay State senator and U.S. ambassador Scott Brown, led the way among major Republican congressional candidates in terms of campaign money from Massachusetts. Her total was $513,395, nearly three times what she had raised from Granite Staters, according to Politico’s Massachusetts Playbook.

