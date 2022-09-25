State Sen. Paul R. Feeney is citing passage of $200,000 for a pilot program operated by The Arc of Massachusetts to expand access to applied behavior analysis treatment for people over 21. Individuals with developmental disabilities cannot access those services due to gaps in state insurance coverage and are covered by MassHealth only up to 21, the Foxboro Democrat’s office says.
“People with autism and intellectual disabilities don’t stop needing support services like ABA when they turn 21. And like many healthcare issues, this is an equity issue. I am proud that this amendment takes steps to bridge the gap in coverage between MassHealth and private insurance to close loopholes that leave those who are unable to afford private insurance behind," Feeney said in a statement.
“The Arc is grateful to Senator Feeney for his leadership as well as the opportunity to implement this much-needed ABA pilot program for adults on MassHealth,” said Maura Sullivan, The Arc of Massachusetts senior director of government affairs and health policy. The Arc will collect data on the program and report to the state, under the pilot program.
This pilot program was included as an amendment, filed by Feeney, to the $52.7 billion 2023 spending package which was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in July.
***
The Committee for Kevin Kalkut for State Representative says it received the endorsement of the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA).
“The MNA is proud to announce our endorsement of Kevin Kalkut for state representative,” said Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
Kalkut, of Norfolk, won the Democratic nomination for state representative for the 9th Norfolk District, which includes Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham, in this month’s state primary.
“Kevin recognizes how the pandemic has strained resources and impacted patients and frontline healthcare workers. He knows the most under-served populations in our state are often the ones who lose services due to healthcare closure, and we look forward to working with him on these issues and more."
Kalkut will face GOP nominee Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham to replace Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Wrentham, who is running for state Senate against Democratic incumbent Becca Rausch of Needham.
***
Speaking of Dooley, Beacon Hill Roll Call cites him as a leading supporter of Gov. Charlie Baker, at least when it comes to voting to sustain the GOP governor's vetoes.
Dooley voted with Baker most times to sustain a veto over this session, 30 times, or 81%.
Baker vetoed 37 proposals that were approved by the Legislature in 2021-2022.
Reps. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, were tied at 67.5% in backing the governor on 25 of those. The area's House Democrats -- Reps. Jim Hawkins of Attleboro, Ted Philips of Sharon and Adam Scanlon of North Attleboro, were also tied -- at 0%, with no votes to sustain a veto.
A two-thirds vote is required to override a gubernatorial veto. In a full 160-member House, the governor needs the support of 54 representatives to sustain a veto when all 160 representatives vote — and fewer votes when some members are absent or a seat is vacant. Baker fell short of that goal as 36 votes as the most support he received on any veto. The House easily overrode all 37 vetoes, including six that were overridden unanimously.