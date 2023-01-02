It’s not easy being the new kid in town, but Paul Feeney is going to do his best to join in.

The Foxboro Democrat’s state Senate Bristol and Norfolk District acquired the town of North Attleboro, along with all of the city of Attleboro, in the latest legislative redistricting. Feeney, who was re-elected to his second full term in November, and his staff recently joined North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg, Town Planner Gil Hilario, and Economic Development Coordinator Lyle Pirnie for a tour of existing and upcoming economic development projects in town.