It’s not easy being the new kid in town, but Paul Feeney is going to do his best to join in.
The Foxboro Democrat’s state Senate Bristol and Norfolk District acquired the town of North Attleboro, along with all of the city of Attleboro, in the latest legislative redistricting. Feeney, who was re-elected to his second full term in November, and his staff recently joined North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg, Town Planner Gil Hilario, and Economic Development Coordinator Lyle Pirnie for a tour of existing and upcoming economic development projects in town.
“This was an excellent opportunity to get a closer look into North Attleboro’s economic development vision, strategy, and open projects as we prepare for the upcoming legislative session,” Feeney wrote on his Facebook page.
The tour included the downtown shopping district, Benson Trust Mill, Kelley Boulevard and the proposed 40R apartment project at the former airport, now the Stix Fun Center golf range, the Webster Mill site on Broadway, the Courtois site/Boulter Farm “brownfields” site and Emerald Square mall.
***
A reminder that Wednesday is the first day nomination papers are available for the North Attleboro town election. You can get them at the election commission office on the first floor of town hall. Feb. 10 is the final day to take out papers and the deadline to return them for signatures to be certified is Feb. 14.
Candidates need the signatures of 25 registered voters to get on the ballot.
March 2 is the deadline for a candidate to withdraw or for someone to file an objection to a nomination for town office.
The terms of all nine members of the town council expire this year. Also up for election are two seats on the school board, two seats on the parks commission and one each on the board of public works and the electric commission.
Except for the town council, all the offices on the ballot will be for three-year terms. Councilors serve for two years.
The election will be Tuesday, April 4, with polls open at the high school from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.