Robert Jubinville’s name is in the news. And why should you care?
Jubinville is the member of the Governor’s Council for the Second District, which encompasses the Sun Chronicle circulation area, except for Seekonk and Rehoboth.
The Milton Democrat won another two-year term in November, beating Dashe Videira, a Franklin resident and Bishop Feehan High School alumna who got on November the ballot by write-in vote in the GOP primary.
But now, according to Boston Herald columnist and talk show host Howie Carr, Jubinville is up for a post as clerk magistrate in the Framingham District Court.
Carr’s tweet last week prompted a flurry of responses on Twitter declaring that Videira should be able to fill the post, since she came in second. However, being runner up doesn’t work that way. According to the commonwealth’s constitution, the state House and Senate vote together to pick a resident of the district to fill a council vacancy. If the Legislature is not in session, the governor appoints a new member. Either way, it would appear that the post will go to another Democrat if Jubinville actually gets the new job.
And what is the Governor’s Council? Glad you asked. Also known as the Executive Council, it has a pedigree going back to Colonial times and has played various roles in state governance. Today, according to the official site on Mass.gov, “The Governor’s Council provides advice and consent on gubernatorial appointments, pardons and commutations, and warrants for the state treasury.”
Its main job is confirming judicial appointments.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a public hearing and three public meetings Monday through Thursday, on applications for sports betting licenses. The virtual meetings begin at 10 a.m.
Monday’s hearing is meant to provide the public an opportunity to comment the the existing applications, found on the commission’s website. Those wishing to speak at the hearing should email MGCcomments@massgaming.gov, written comments may also be submitted to the same email address with ‘Category 1 public comment’ in the subject line.
The commission will consider the application of Plainville Gaming Redevelopment, which runs Plainville’s Plainridge Park Casino, on Tuesday. The applications from MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor will be heard on the following days.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
