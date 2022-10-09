Happy Massachusetts Cranberry Month to all who celebrate. No, really, that’s an official thing, proclaimed by Gov. Charlie Baker and everything. And among those who celebrate is state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, whose 3rd Bristol and Plymouth District will include Seekonk and Rehoboth next year.
“I am extremely pleased to be celebrating October 2022 as Massachusetts Cranberry Month. The commonwealth’s cranberry industry has historically served as one of our most abundant statewide agricultural sectors — especially in the Southeast region I proudly represent.”
Pacheco, who assumed office in 1993 and is known as the dean of the Senate, added, “With Massachusetts responsible for over one-fifth of our country’s domestic cranberry production, I am glad we are taking the opportunity to recognize the valuable opportunities that this agricultural sector continues to provide for our commonwealth.”
Endorsed: Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham, the GOP nominee for state representative in the 9th Norfolk Distirct, has won the backing of the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ political arm. The NFIB Massachusetts PAC State Director Christopher Carlozzi said, “Our members believe Marcus will work to help lower the cost of operating a small business in Massachusetts to encourage job creation and economic growth.”
Vaughn is running against Norfolk Select Board member Kevin Kalkut to replace state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Wrentham, who is running for state Senate.
And, speaking of Dooley, his campaign against Democratic incumbent Becca Rausch of Needham is reportedly the only contest in the state in which a representative is seeking to unseat a state senator.
According to the website Politico’s Massachusetts Playbook, this is the legislative race everyone should watch. And it’s worth a look.
Rausch accuses Dooley of skirting campaign finance and ethics rules and claimed a recent Dooley ad erroneously claimed she wants to “defund the police.”
Dooley has countered that Rausch and her supporters are distorting his views on abortion. (He voted against the state’s 2020 ROE Act but voted to expand abortion access after Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this year.) And, while has said he voted for Donald Trump, he maintains he also has a relationship with moderate Gov. Charlie Baker, who has endorsed him in this race.
Dooley also figures in a kerfuffle over an “endorsement” that appeared last month on the Facebook page of the Norfolk Senior Center.
Town resident Glenn Hill recently took exception to a posting that invited seniors to come meet “your next state senator” at an event featuring Dooley. Hill said that appeared to be the center endorsing the GOP candidate. Town officials said the post, apparently submitted by the Dooley campaign, was added to the page in error and quickly taken down when Hill called them on it.
Hill still wants answers and has filed several FOIA requests with local officials. “Analysis of records produced so far has identified participants in the activities which led the publishing of the Dooley for Senate endorsement on the Senior Center Facebook page,” Hill said in a statement to the Political Notebook Friday. Hill’s record requests are still pending in an effort obtain additional information, he said. He added “additional public records requests are yet to be filed in connection with this incident.”
