Harvest Celebration
A water reel harvesting machine knocks the berries off the vines causing the cranberries to float to the surface as seen during one of Ocean Spray’s Fall Harvest celebrations at Patriot Place.

 File photo

Happy Massachusetts Cranberry Month to all who celebrate. No, really, that’s an official thing, proclaimed by Gov. Charlie Baker and everything. And among those who celebrate is state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, whose 3rd Bristol and Plymouth District will include Seekonk and Rehoboth next year.

“I am extremely pleased to be celebrating October 2022 as Massachusetts Cranberry Month. The commonwealth’s cranberry industry has historically served as one of our most abundant statewide agricultural sectors — especially in the Southeast region I proudly represent.”

