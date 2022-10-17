State Rep Jim Hawkins hasn’t been announcing endorsements in his campaign for reelection in the 2nd Bristol District. He’s been saving them up.
The Attleboro Democrat recently released the list of people and groups officially backing him.
They are: Massachusetts AFL-CIO, SEIU NAGE, SEIU 509, Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund, Coalition for Social Justice, Massachusetts Teachers Association, American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, Attleboro Education Association, Boston Teachers Union, Massachusetts Coalition of Police (MCOP), Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts (PFFM Local 848), Massachusetts Corrections Officers Federal Union(MCOFU), Mass Voters for Animals, Cleanwater Action Massachusetts, Mass Nurses Association(MNA), Southeastern Massachusetts Building Trades Council, Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, Reproductive Equity Now, Massachusetts & Northern New England Laborers District Council, Local 4 International Union of Operating Engineers, Teamsters Local 25, Carpenters Local 346, Attorney General Maura Healey, U..S Rep. Congressman Jake Auchincloss, State Sen. Paul Feeney, Office & Professional Employees International Union (MBTA Management and Union OPEIU).
Hawkins is running against Republican Steven Escobar in November.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Wrentham, will be joined by Gov. Charlie Baker for a business roundtable discussion Thursday along with visiting with area businesses in Franklin.
Dooley, Republican candidate for state Senate, will meet with local business people at Intermission, 36 Main St,. from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Seeking to unseat Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, in what has become a closely watched race, Dooley recently announced his endorsement by Baker.
“Shawn is one of the hardest working public servants I know. He is fiercely independent and his passion for helping people makes him the perfect choice for the state Senate,” said Baker in his statement.
Republican Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham, who is running for Dooley’s House seat, which includes the towns of Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, is also citing his endorsement by Baker and the backing of the political arm of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. NFIB PAC MA announced its support of Vaughn in a letter Sept. 26, citing his “support and understanding of the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and the millions of workers at small businesses in Massachusetts.
Vaughn will face Democrat Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk in the general election.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
