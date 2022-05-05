State Rep. Jim Hawkins says he’s secured a spot on the state election ballot. The Attleboro Democrat will be seeking a third full term representing the 2nd Bristol District, which includes most of the city.
Hawkins, 72, said he secured his nomination ballot certification last month with the Secretary of State’s office. Party candidates for a House seat must collect 150 signatures of registered voters to be on the ballot.
Hawkins won a special election for the House seat in 2018, filling the unexpired term of Paul Heroux, who had been elected mayor and resigned his legislative post. Hawkins won a full term later that year and was re-elected in 2020 without opposition.
Endorsements for Hawkins’s include the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, Environmental League of Massachusetts and Local 4 International Union Operating Engineers.
***
Republican candidate for governor and Wrentham resident Chris Doughty launched his next wave of media ads this week. Doughty commercials are airing on WBZ, WRKO, WXTK, WCRN, WHYN, WBSM, WPKZ and WTAG. He has also launched digital media ads. The ads return to a favorite Doughty theme, the high cost of living in Massachusetts and his stance as a “fiscal conservative” who will seek to make the state more affordable.
Not part of that ad buy, but still....Doughty had a “Star Wars”-themed tweet up on Wednesday. Which was May the Fourth, AKA Star Wars Day. As in “May the force be with...” well, you know.
***
Speaking of Hawkins, environmental group Clean Water Action notes that he’s filed a bill, a counterpart to a similar piece of legislation in the Senate.
The bills require the state Department of Environmental Protection to create a list of toxic chemicals, including PFAS. Businesses must submit disclosure reports if any of the listed chemicals are in children’s products they sell or manufacture in Massachusetts.
Hawkins’ bill goes a step further than the Senate version, according to the group. H.939 bans eight toxic chemicals and the entire PFAS class from children’s products.
***
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, at 25 one of the youngest members of the House, has taken a stand against child marriage in Massachusetts.
The North Attleboro Democrat is backing of legislation that would ban marriage under the age of 18. Scanlon notes that over the past decade, state courts have married more than 1,200 minors and they don’t have the right to divorce.
Scanlon says the ban, which would make the commonwealth one of only six states with that age limit, was passed by the House as part of the state budget and will be debated in joint committee, along with the rest of the FY ‘23 spending plan.