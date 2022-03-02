Attleboro’s representative in the state Legislature has made it clear: He’ll be running for a third full term on Beacon Hill.
Jim Hawkins first won the House seat in a special election in 2018 after his predecessor representing the 2nd Bristol District, Paul Heroux, was elected as Attleboro’s mayor. Hawkins, a Democrat, has since won re-election twice, the last time, in 2020, without opposition.
Hawkins says he is in the process of collecting signatures to get on the ballot for September’s primary.
***
Wrentham businessman and gubernatorial hopeful Chris Doughty has picked a former state representative as his choice for lieutenant governor.
Doughty said in an email Tuesday that he was thrilled Kate Campanale has agreed to campaign with him, the Associated Press reported.
Campanale formerly represented Leicester and a portion of Worcester and now works in the Baker administration.
Technically, Camanale is not Doughty’s running mate. In Massachusetts, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor each run separately in the primary election, and only officially team up as a ticket in the general election.
***
A bill currently up for consideration on Beacon Hill would punish encouraging another person to commit suicide and would impose up to a 5-year prison sentence for the offense.
The bill, called “Conrad’s Law,” is named after Conrad Roy III, 18, who in 2014 killed himself after being pressured to do so by then-17-year-old Michelle Carter of Plainville through a phone call following thousands of texts. Carter was convicted of manslaughter and served 12 months of a 15-month prison sentence
“Right now, Massachusetts is one of only eight states without a law criminalizing coerced suicide,” said sponsor Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover. “That needs to change.”
“Cyberbullying and teen suicide rates have spiked dramatically in the past decade, and the pandemic has made it all the more important to focus on youth suicide prevention.”