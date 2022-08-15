There’s a primary election coming up next month, although if you live in the Attleboro area you might be hard pressed to tell.
Candidates for statewide office have not been thick on the ground campaigning locally but that might be about to change.
Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, will be making a campaign stop Tuesday in Attleboro. She’ll be starting with a 2:30 p.m. tour of the South Attleboro Commuter Rail Station, which has been closed since February 2021 because of the dire condition of the pedestrian bridge over the tracks. State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has been pushing for repairs to the station for the past 17 months and managed to secure $8 million in a recently passed bonding measure, but the next governor will be tasked with completing the project.
After the rail station, Healey will tour the new Attleboro High School, with a focus on the Career and Technical Education wing. Joining her will be Hawkins, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, and, for the high school tour, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux. Healey will then be off to Fall River to host a canvass kick-off with local volunteers.
Speaking of Heroux, the mayor recently received the endorsement of the Justice for Massachusetts Coalition in his campaign for Bristol County sheriff.
The coalition describes itself as a group of political, advocacy, and community-based organizations that is endorsing and supporting progressive candidates for law enforcement.
“Paul won our endorsement because he has a proven track record of leadership as Mayor of Attleboro and has committed to putting the values of justice and compassion at the heart of transformation within the criminal legal system,” community organizer and coalition member Jordan Berg Powers said in a statement. “As sheriff, he would bring fairness and reason back to the job by focusing on rehabilitation rather than punishment, reducing recidivism and creating a safer and more just community for the citizens of Bristol County.”
Heroux is seeking the Democratic nomination along with Nick Bernier, a Fall River-based lawyer, and former Somerset Police Chief George McNeil. The winner will go up against Republican incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson.
Meanwhile, McNeil announced that the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association has endorsed him for Bristol County sheriff. “Your stellar record of service to your county speaks for itself, and we are proud to stand with you,” group President Michael J. Bradley Jr. wrote in a letter to McNeil. McNeil is a life member of the group.
All three Democrats vying for the opportunity to challenge Hodgson responded to the ACLU of Massachusetts’s pre-election survey, according to The Standard-Times of New Bedford. But Hodgson declined. A spokesman for the sheriff called the group’s survey “political games.”
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
