On Monday, Maura Healey, the Democratic candidate for governor will tour the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center with State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
SEMRECC is a state-of-the-art emergency dispatch facility serving Easton, Norton, Mansfield and Foxboro. Following the tour, Healey and Feeney will then head over to Foxboro Town Common to greet voters at about 3:15 p.m.
Remember a few weeks ago when this column noted that a public radio station had pointed out that nearly two-thirds of races for the Legislature statewide were not, in fact, races at all? WGBH reported that following September’s state primaries, 64% of seats in the House and Senate (formally known as the General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, God save it!) were uncontested, usually meaning that the incumbent was getting a free ride.
Now the website Ballotpedia points out that Massachusetts’ state legislative election is the least competitive in the entire nation. And that’s for the fourth time in a row.
The nonprofit election watchdog says the Bay State — which touts itself as the birthplace of American democracy (the Mayflower Compact and all that) — has a combined ‘Competitiveness Index’ of 16.8, the lowest in the United States in 2022. That’s actually a slight improvement from 2020, when the score was 13.6.
Except, as was previously noted, in our area.
Of the nine House and Senate members who are on the ballot to represent the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area, only two state representatives are running without any formal challengers: Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro. (Patrick McCue of Mansfield is running a write-in campaign against Scanlon.)
There is also a race for the Governor’s Council seat that represents most of the area, of which more below. And a there’s a race for Bristol County sheriff for the first time in several cycles. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is challenging current sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
Maybe people in this corner of the commonwealth really believe the hype about the cradle of democracy. Or maybe it’s something in the water.
By the way, only 12% of seats in this state’s Legislature are open, with no incumbent running, meaning a chance that new blood will be injected into Beacon Hill. That’s half the percentage of the nation as a whole. (We have one of those contests, actually. Democrat Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk and Republican Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham will vie to replace GOP state Rep. Shawn Dooley in the 9th Norfolk District while Dooley seeks to unseat state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham.)
Meanwhile, Vaughn has garnered an endorsement from The Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers District Council and its affiliated locals that, in an email, state they “proudly endorse your candidacy for state representative in 9th Norfolk District.”
And, speaking of Republicans from Wrentham, Scott Brown, who was a local selectman and state legislator before he became a United States senator and ambassador to New Zealand, has officially endorsed Geoff Diehl for governor of Massachusetts in his race against Maura Healey, the attorney general. “I’ve known Geoff Diehl for 15 years. Geoff is a good man, and he’s a hard worker. When he gives you his word, it’s gold,” Brown said in a video announcing his endorsement.
And, in still more news of Wrentham Republicans, Diehl’s former foe in the GOP gubernatorial primary, local businessman Chris Doughty, is supporting Republican Dashe Videira of Franklin for Massachusetts Governor’s Council, Second District. Videira ran a write-in campaign to get on the ballot to challenge Democratic incumbent Robert Jubinville of Milton.
Videira, 35, a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School in Atteboro, as well as Bridgwater State University, worked on Doughty’s campaign. “I know she cares deeply about the people in our communities and will fight to make government more accountable and transparent,” said Doughty.
