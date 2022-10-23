On Monday, Maura Healey, the Democratic candidate for governor will tour the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center with State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.

SEMRECC is a state-of-the-art emergency dispatch facility serving Easton, Norton, Mansfield and Foxboro. Following the tour, Healey and Feeney will then head over to Foxboro Town Common to greet voters at about 3:15 p.m.

Steven Howitt

Steve Howitt
adam scanlon

Adam Scanlon
Kevin_Kalkut

Kevin Kalkut
Kevin_Kalkut

Kevin Kalkut
Shawn Dooley

Shawn Dooley

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews