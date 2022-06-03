Attorney General Maura Healey has picked up some endorsements in her campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor in advance of this weekend’s party convention in Worcester.
They include, per Politico Playbook, the support of of 42 of the 60 members of the state House Progressive Caucus and 11 of the 20 members of the Senate Progressive Caucus.
They also include local House members Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro. All are picking Healey over a member of their own caucus, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, Politico notes.
***
It’s not unusual for a Republican candidate to call for cutting taxes. It’s kind of the brand. But Chris Doughty wants to set up a commission to do it. The Wrentham businessman who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor is proposing to dismantle the state’s Tax Expenditure Commission and establish a Tax Reduction Commission in its place.
“We don’t need a commission looking for new ways to tax us. We need a commission finding ways to reduce our tax burden and making the Commonwealth more competitive with other states.” Doughty said in a press release this past week that revived the old “Taxachusetts” nickname for the Bay State.
The Tax Expenditure Commission was created in 2018 to evaluate loss of revenue versus gain on items that the state doesn’t tax.
***
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchicloss, whose 4th Congressional District includes the Attleboro area, tweeted out a video of himself wearing an orange T-shirt with with @MomsDemand in Sharon Friday morning. “Massachusetts gun safety laws work and we need to make them the national mode,” the Newton Democrat said.
Auchincloss called for the dissolution of the National Rifle Association in the wake of recent mass shootings around the nation.