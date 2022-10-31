Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has announced an endorsement from the National Association of Government Employees, SEIU Local 147, Unit C.
That’s the union representing maintenance workers in the Sheriff’s Department.
Hodgson, a Republican who is running against Attleboro’s Mayor Paul Heroux, noted that he’s been endorsed by all the unions whose members work under him.
He also took a shot at Heroux, noting the mayor had been found to have violated state labor laws in comments Heroux made about the city’s fire union head.
Heroux has said he disagrees with the state’s findings and added, “I think it’s unethical for a state agency to interfere with elections and release the results of something (in either direction) two weeks before an election.”
He also leveled charges that Hodgson is under investigation by the state Ethics Commission for allegedly using “taxpayer-funded government resources to assist with his campaign,” a comment that Hodgson’s spokesperson called a “fake complaint.”
Meanwhile, while the sheriff says his employees like him, Kevin Kalkut, a member of the Norfolk Select Board, says it’s his colleagues who like him.
Kalkut, a Democrat, is running for state representative in the 9th Norfolk District and has released a list of town officials and others who have endorsed him.
They include: Anita Mecklenburg, chair, Norfolk Select Board; Jim Lehan, former chair, Norfolk Select Board; Scott Bugbee, former chair, Norfolk Select Board; Erin Underhill, chair, Millis Select Board; Craig Schultz, vice chair, Millis Select Board- Ellen Rosenfeld, clerk, Millis Select Board; Jim O’Neil, chair, Walpole Select Board; Osler L. Peterson, vice chair, Medfield Select Board; Jeff Johnson, vice chair, Plainville Select Board.
Kalkut is also citing the endorsement of the area’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.
Kalkut is opposed by Republican Marcus Vaughn, a Wrentham resident, in the general election.
Attleboro City Counicil President Jay DiLisio has endorsed state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, for reelection.
DiLisio says he meets with Hawkins monthly to discuss issues of interest and cites their work together during the COVID-19 pandemic and Hawkins’ advocacy for repairs to the South Attleboro commuter rail station.
Hawkins is running against Republican Steven Escobar in November.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
