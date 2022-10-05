And now for the latest edition of “Who Wants to Be the New Sheriff in Town?”
Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson announced this week that he received the endorsement of the Taunton Police Supervisory Personnel Association and the Taunton Police Patrolmen’s Association.
“We have received every police endorsement, because I am the only law & order candidate in the race,” Hodgson said.
The incumbent sheriff also got a boost this week from the North Attleboro Republican Town Committee and former state representative Betty Poirier. They held a reception Monday for Hodgson at Sella Osteria in North Attleboro, with guests including Attleboro City Council President Jay DeLisio and area GOP state Reps. Jay Barrows and Steve Howitt, along with former lawmakers Kevin Poirier and Phil Travis.
The Republican incumbent is facing a challenge from Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, who won the Democratic primary for the office last month.
Speaking of Heroux, he says the race is now too close to call.
The mayor cites a recent internal poll by Louis DiNatale of Princeton Research Associates that him in a statistical dead heat with Hodgson. The telephone survey of 407 likely voters conducted Sept. 14-18 had Heroux at 45% and Hodgson at 47%, with a margin of error of 5%.
But, while the poll says Hodgson has a nearly even split in his favorables — with 39% of respondents viewing him positively and 38% negatively — it also found 41% of respondents had never heard of Heroux or had no opinion on him.
“Given these numbers, this race is winnable for me. We have momentum. My name recognition has increased since the first poll we did,” Heroux said in a press release.
Heroux has been endorsed by Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominees for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor.
