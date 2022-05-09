The campaign committee for state representative candidate Kevin Kalkut will hold the first two of its monthly “Happy & Coffee Hour” events in Norfolk. On Thursday there will be a happy hour at 6:30 p.m. at Novatos Bar & Grill and on May 19 there will be one at 10 a.m. at Organiz Buzz. KalKut, a Democrat and a Norfolk resident, is running for state rep in the 9th Norfolk District. The current occupant of that seat, Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, is running for state Senate.
***
Jake Auchincloss, the area’s freshman representative in Congress is on the op-ed pages again. The Newton Democrat and GOP House member Liz Cheney of Wyoming have a piece in the Washington Post, calling on members of Congress to present a united front — whatever their party — against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
***
We didn’t realize Rhode Island was in his district, but Auchincloss was on WPRI-TV’s “Newsmakers” program over the weekend. He told anchor Ted Nesi — an Attleboro High, Wheaton and Sun Chronicle alumnus, btw — that he planned to make an endorsement in the Massachusetts Democratic primary. “You will hear from me on that soon,” he said.