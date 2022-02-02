It’s the first week of February and the Punxsutawney Phil has told us there will be six more weeks of winter. But for a certain segment of Massachusetts residents, even after a punishing blizzard, thoughts are not of an early spring or even summer. For the commonwealth’s political candidates, there’s another page on the calendar that’s got their attention — the state’s primary election on Sept. 20. While no one will be casting votes for any of these people for 229 days, they are already touting their tallies of endorsements.
The newest candidate in the race for Massachusetts governor, Republican Chris Doughty of Wrentham, notes on his Twitter account that he has the backing of a neighbor, state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk. In supporting his constituent, Dooley says, “Chris isn’t running because this is the next step on his political ladder. He is running to truly give back to our communities. I find that philosophy not only refreshing, but desperately needed.”
Meanwhile, state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, whose district includes Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville, is listing some of her endorsements.
They include eight of the nine members of the Franklin Town Council, all seven members of the Franklin School Committee, Needham Select Board members Kevin Keane and Marcus Nelson, five members of the Needham School Committee, Norfolk Select Board members Kevin Kalkut and Anita Mecklenburg, and Norfolk School Committee member Shannon Meneses.
Legislative endorsers include Senate President Karen Spilka, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, Senate President Emerita Harriette Chandler, Senate Majority Leader Cindy Creem, and all three Assistant Majority Leaders — Michael Barrett, Sal DiDomenico, and Joan Lovely. There’s also state Sens. Paul Feeney (D-Foxboro), Michael Moore, and Anne Gobi and Reps. Denise Garlick, Jeff Roy, Brian Murray, Carolyn Dykema, David Linsky, Carmine Gentile, and Attleboro Democrat Jim Hawkins.
The Mansfield Republican Town Committee will host the 2022 Massachusetts Republican Party’s Delegate Selection Caucus at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Mansfield Fish & Game Club, behind the new Public Safety Building on East Street. All town residents registered as Republicans at the end of last year can attend and place their names on the delegate ballot. The Massachusetts Republican State Convention will be held in Springfield May 21 and 22. Further details will be available through the Mansfield RTC Facebook page.
Jim Lyons, chairman of the state GOP, will be in at Grace Baptist Church in Attleboro on Monday, Feb. 7 for an event that’s being billed as a chance for parents who “want a say on what your children learn in school” to express their views on that and other issues. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.
In the governor’s race, things are getting heated between Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and GOP hopeful Geoff Diehl. Healey issued a statement reacting to the news that Diehl, a stalwart supporter of former president Donald Trump, had hired ex-Trump adviser and Lowell native Corey Lewandowski in a similar role.
“Corey Lewandowski’s new role in Geoff Diehl’s campaign tells us all we need to know about the kind of Governor he would be.” Healey said in a press statement. “With Corey Lewandowski in the fold, it is even clearer that Mr. Diehl’s agenda is fueled by hate and division, and will take us backwards on climate, equality, racial justice, and economic growth. There is much at stake in this election, and I am committed to being a governor who brings people together instead of further dividing us, and ushers in positive change for our state. The contrast could not be more stark.”
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, whose district includes the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, has introduced the No Bank Accounts for Terrorists Act. The bill instructs the Treasury Department to monitor financial institutions to determine if they are possibly engaging in money laundering on behalf of the Taliban.
“Afghanistan is in crisis. The United States has a responsibility to support humanitarian relief, in the short run, and economic development, in the long run,” Auchincloss, a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, said. “In order to pursue humanitarian and economic programs with confidence that the monies will not be funneled towards narco-terror activities, the United States must inhibit illicit financing by the Taliban.”
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, recently visited the Martin, Roosevelt and Amvet elementary schools in North Attleboro to read to students, as well as tour the schools.
The District Reading Tour will continue in the coming weeks, Scanlon says, with visits planned for Falls School in North Attleboro, as well as an elementary school in Mansfield.