Call it the games people play. Commonwealth Magazine notes that three years ago, House Democrats voted down an amendment from state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, to allow House staff to form a union.
Now Dooley is saying Democrats are being hypocritical by supporting Senate aides fighting for a union. “I just find it very interesting that when it’s an election year and it’s being used for political gamesmanship and to curry favor with unions or certain groups of people, all of a sudden all these people are 100 percent behind it,” Dooley told CommonWealth's Shira Schoenberg.
But the Democrats respond that Dooley, who is now running for the state Senate seat held by Democrat Becca Rausch, was the one playing games. “What Rep. Dooley introduced was a poison pill designed to show there wasn’t support among the Democratic majority in the House for a union,” said Rep. Paul Mark, a Democrat from the Berkshire town of Peru. As it happens, he is also running for state Senate.
------
Chris Doughty, the Wrentham businessman running for the Republican nomination for governor, loaned his campaign $87,000 in March, on top of the $500,000 he gave it when he launched his candidacy in January. His campaign says he plans to increase advertising “shortly," according to Politico.
------
Doughty's campaign had to do a little backing up on his comments on toll roads in the commonwealth. Doughty is not in favor of bringing back toll booths on Massachusetts highways — despite a statement that seemed to imply that this week.
Doughty announced in a statement that he's opposed to "open road tolling" that uses those gantries that record a signal from the EZPass transponder attached to your windshield (or snap a photo of your license plate to send you a bill if you don't have one of the devices). They eliminated toll booths on roads like the Mass. Pike nearly five years ago.
His campaign spokeswoman, Holly Robichaud, later clarified that stance for MassLive, saying Doughty opposes any future tolls — but not eliminating those in place now.
Doughty said drivers in the state “pay a lot for the privilege” of driving their cars, including through the excise tax, sales tax, registration fees, license fees, inspection fees, gas tax and car insurance. Doughty called on other candidates for governor to state their positions on open road tolling.
------
Never let it be said that state Sen. Paul Feeney, who recently announced a plethora of projects for the area funded by federal relief money, is just a homer. The Foxboro Democrat on Friday announced the approval of $975,000 for the expansion of the Teamsters Local 25 Driver Training Program in Tewksbury. The senator said the funds will help ease the trucking industry's driver shortage. The funds were part of the ARPA/Budget Surplus Spending Package.
***
The Transportation Security Administration confirmation that it's screening some rail passengers' past travel records against a terrorist watchlist has prompted calls from some in Congress for greater oversight and demands from civil liberties advocates for an immediate halt to the program.
The area's congressman takes a different view, however. Speaking to broadcast media, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss said he supports added security measures. "Americans deserve to feel safe when they’re traveling."