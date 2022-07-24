Balfour Demo
The old Balfour building in North Attleboro was demolished in August 2017.

 Tom Maguire / The Sun Chronicle

There was some money for local needs in the long-delayed state operating budget passed earlier this month on Beacon Hill.

State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, says in a press release that he secured $150,000 for projects in North Attleboro, including $150,000 for a silver-plating factory assessment and remediation as well as funding for a land use and economic development study in the bill. The factory assessment and remediation could apply to the old Balfour factory location near the 21 East St. apartment complex along the Ten Mile River. The funding can be used for sampling the area and river for contaminants as well as dredging to remove the contaminated materials.

