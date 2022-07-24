There was some money for local needs in the long-delayed state operating budget passed earlier this month on Beacon Hill.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, says in a press release that he secured $150,000 for projects in North Attleboro, including $150,000 for a silver-plating factory assessment and remediation as well as funding for a land use and economic development study in the bill. The factory assessment and remediation could apply to the old Balfour factory location near the 21 East St. apartment complex along the Ten Mile River. The funding can be used for sampling the area and river for contaminants as well as dredging to remove the contaminated materials.
Scanlon says the study potentially assist with similar industrial sites on Robinson Avenue or the former Courtois Sand and Gravel site on Mendon Road to clean them up and better market it for economic development. Scanlon said that, in conversations with Town Manager Michael Borg, he’s discussed how to use the funding to attract younger entrepreneurs with seed money to further develop the town with future “brick and mortar” stores.
More on perks to come.
***
Kevin Kalkut’s campaign for state representative for a district that includes Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville, has picked up a couple more endorsements, including one from a former opponent. Ellen Rosenfeld, Millis Select Board member, and Scott Bugbee, former Norfolk Select Board member, whom Kalkut defeated, announced their endorsements this week.
Kalkut has served four years on the select board.
***
After a long debate over debates, GOP governor candidates Chris Doughty and Geoff Diehl finally got around to an actual debate last week on Howie Carr’s radio show -- possibly the only face-to-face meeting between the two before September’s primary election.
Wrentham resident and businessman Doughty didn’t waste any time claiming victory, coming out with a press release headlined “Doughty wins debate.”
Well it appears both landed some punches. Doughty noted Diehl’s unsuccessful runs for office in the past. Diehl challenged Doughty over environmental violations at his Capstan Atlantic manufacturing company, a story The Sun Chronicle broke in April, as well as other issues. Doughty blamed the state’s unfriendly business environment.