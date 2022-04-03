The Kevin Kalkut committee will officially kick off its campaign at The Gavel Public House in Wrentham at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 14.
Supporters of the member of the Norfolk select board who is running as a Democrat to take the seat currently held by state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, will gather on the outdoor patio for "drinks and bites."
Dooley is running for state senator against Democratic incumbent Becca Rausch in the newly-created Norfolk, Worcester, and Middlesex District that includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
Medfield Democrat Steve Teehan has also announced his intention to seek the two-year seat Dooley has held since 2014.
The 9th Norfolk District includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
***
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, with 3,700 followers, has one of the most followed Facebook pages among the state's political figures.
According to Politico, former state Rep. Lori Ehrlich, now FEMA’s regional administrator in New England, has the most-followed Facebook page, followed by Attorney General Maura Healey, state Rep. Dave Rogers, Feeney and Gov. Charlie Baker.
***
Wrentham resident Chris Doughty continues to hit the airwaves in his bid for the Republican nomination for governor. Doughty was on WCVB’s “On the Record” at Sunday. Doughty also appeared at 10 a.m. Sunday on WXTK, 95.1. Earlier in the week, the local businessman was interviewed on public radio station WBUR and asked about being labeled a "moderate" in the race. "If I chose my own labels," he said, "it would be: pragmatic, common sense, businessman, fiscally conservative, Republican."
***
Scott Brown, former Wrentham selectman, state lawmaker, U.S. senator and ambassador doesn't think his resume is full yet.
The current Granite State resident, via MASSLive, recently told the Salem News that even as he focuses on getting his wife, Gail Brown, a former Sun Chronicle correspondent, elected to congress in New Hampshire, he's eyeing another bid for office in the future and indicated he’ll be actively helping Republicans in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts during this year’s elections.