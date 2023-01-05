Welcome to Political notebook, the transition time edition.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley is getting a new job, although not the one he had hoped for on Election Day in November.
The State House News Service reports that now former governor Charlie Baker named the Norfolk Republican to the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission in one of the final appointments of his administration. Dooley stepped down from his Beacon Hill post last month, just before his term officially ended on Thursday.
Dooley, whose 9th Norfolk House district included Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville, tried to unseat state Sen. Becca Rausch after the Needham Democrat’s Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District was redrawn. He was the only state rep running to oust a sitting member of the Senate, according to reports. Rausch won with 54.8% of the vote. Wrentham resident Marcus Vaughn was elected to fill Dooley’s old job, keeping the seat in GOP hands, as it has been since the mid-1990s.
Dooley’s new salary is not listed yet in the state’s online payroll system, but, judging from what fellow commissioners are paid, his new job is likely to double his pay, Commonwealth Magazine noted.
***
And speaking of new jobs, the area’s former congressman, Joseph P. Kennedy III, will be the new U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Kennedy’s appointment as economic affairs envoy to Northern Ireland in December. Kennedy “will be instrumental to ensuring deeper U.S. support for economic growth in Northern Ireland to benefit everyone,” Blinken tweeted. The appointment did not require approval by the Senate.
The Newton Democrat served four terms representing the 4th Congressional District before losing his run for Senate to incumbent Democrat Edward Markey.
Kennedy will be the first special envoy to Northern Ireland in almost two years. The envoy under President Trump, Mick Mulvaney, quit after the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021.
The BBC reported prior to the announcement that: “Mr Kennedy’s appointment comes during a fractious political era in Northern Ireland.”
There has been no power-sharing government there since February due to disputes over Northern Ireland protocol involving free trade between the province and Europe.
***
And speaking of the area’s representatives in Congress, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss’ office has announced that Matt Corridoni is now listed as senior adviser. He holds the same title on the Newton Democrat’s campaign and remains executive director of his MA4Dems leadership political action committee.
His comment on Twitter: “Didn’t think I’d get a title change before Kevin McCarthy this Congress, but here we are in the year of our lord 2023…”
***
Auchincloss, by the way, made a point of giving year-end interviews to local news outlets, and boy did they — that is, we — respond.
Although a freshman lawmaker — up until this week when he starts his second term — Auchincloss is savvy enough to know that most media need to fill up that space between the holidays when most news sources dry up.
The Newton Democrat, who ran unopposed in both the primary and general election, spoke to The Sun Chronicle, Fig City News, WBSM, Westwood Minute, Real Clear Politics and others as well as releasing a memo on his 2022 accomplishments.
His office followed that up with another release — quoting the quotes that various print, broadcast and online platforms used, just in case.
And, for those of his constituents who are analog rather than digital, there was a flyer in the mail this week with a review of legislative hits and misses and instructions on how to get in touch with his office.
***
Gov. Maura Healey promised to spread inaugural events around the commonwealth, including Southeastern Massachusetts, and on Tuesday she delivered. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll visited the Boys and Girls Club in Taunton for a tour and served meals for the local community.
“I find these visits incredibly moving and there’s a reason why we did this — we wanted to be in the community day one of inauguration week,” Healey told Channel 10 news.
Healey and Driscoll were sworn in Thursday in Boston.
***
State Sen. Paul Feeney’s office reminds us that the Foxboro Democrat is entering his third full term this week, but officially his fourth term since he was elected in a special election to fill out an unexpired term in 2017. The Notebook miscalculated the number of terms in an earlier story.