State Rep. Adam Scanlon says he'll be on the ballot as he seeks a second term as the state representative for the 14th Bristol District, which includes North Attleboro and portions of Mansfield and Attleboro.
Scanlon, 25, a Democrat, flipped a seat that had been in GOP hands for decades in his first run for the Legislature in 2020 after veteran lawmaker Betty Poirier decided not to seek another term.
Scanlon said he has turned in more than enough signatures to get on the ballot. Candidates need 150 names of registered voters to be listed on the ballot for state representative. The deadline for submitting names to local election officials was May 3. So far, no candidates have announced opposing him in the primary or general elections.
The Political Notebook recently took note of a conservative organization's low ratings for Congressman Jake Auchincloss. So it's only fair to point out that the freshman representative -- whose district includes the Attleboro area -- received top marks on a new legislative scorecard released by End Citizens United/Let America Vote.
This scorecard tracked votes related to ending the influence of corporate PACs in politics, issues of foreign interference in campaigns and expanding voting rights. The Newton Democrat received an A+ rating. The full scorecard is at endcitizensunited.org/scorecard/?chamber=house.
File under "not cloaked in secrecy." Auchincloss posted a photo on his Twitter account this week with another fairly famous person from the Bay State who happened to be in The Capitol with the caption "Never know who you'll see in the Democratic Cloak Room.