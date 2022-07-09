The state Legislature’s Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, an initiative to bring some relief to Bay Staters amid rising gas prices and inflation, has a local origin, according to one area lawmaker.
The proposed fund, announced Thursday, would provide one-time rebates of $250 for taxpayers who filed an individual return in 2021, and $500 for taxpayers who filed joint returns. Eligibility will be determined by annual income reported in 2021.
This type of relief program was first proposed by state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, as a budget amendment in the FY ‘23 budget debate last month, her office says.
Her legislation, the People’s Gas Price Relief Program, was modeled after a similar proposal in California and aimed to provide Bay Staters with a $200 rebate, covering the average value of a gas tax suspension for at least an entire year. The amendment garnered bipartisan support during budget deliberations.
“People are hurting — struggling to keep the lights on and put food on the table — and skyrocketing gas prices aren’t helping,” said Rausch.
***
Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty has made a gas tax holiday a centerpiece of his campaign for the GOP nomination for governor. He released a statement saying he was skeptical of the timing of the plan from the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
“Of course, I welcome relief going back to the taxpayers but after waiting months, I can’t help but wonder why the checks would be going out in September? With the mail-in ballot process beginning 45 days before the election, the September timeframe looks awfully suspicious,” Doughty said.
***
Meanwhile, Doughty and GOP opponent Geoff Diehl continue to spar over the issue of televised debates.
On Friday, Doughty’s campaign announced he would accept a proposed debate on the Jeff Kuhner radio show on WRKO if Diehl will accept debating on NECN cable TV or any other major TV network.
“Jeff Kuhner has endorsed Diehl several times on his talk radio show and held an event, so it is extremely unusual to debate under those circumstances. We don’t consider it neutral territory. However, Chris Doughty is willing to accept the invitation if Diehl will agree to debate in a televised format whether it is with Jon Keller or NECN or WCVB or WGBH. It is more than a fair proposal,” said Holly Robichaud, strategist for the Doughty campaign.
Doughty has also accepted a “Howie Carr Show” debate, the Norfolk County GOP debate, and NECN. They expect several other debate invitations shortly including Keller, the Boston Herald, the Boston Globe and other media outlets.
According to Diehl campaign manager Amanda Orlando, debates are scheduled at 6 p.m. July 20 on “The Howie Carr Show,” to be sponsored by the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, and Aug. 11 on “The Kuhner Report,” which is hosted by Jeff Kuhner.
***
Doughty, who has kept up a schedule of in-person appearances around the state, will be doing some local face time in the coming days. And it will be a family affair.
He will attend Mansfield’s Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday and his wife Leslie will be at the Norfolk Farmer’s Market at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Foxboro Farmers Market at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the town common.
***
The area’s representative in Congress has crossed a line — a state line, that is. U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, whose 4th Congressional District encompasses the Attleboro area, is backing Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in that state’s Democratic primary to replace Congressman Jim Langevin. The Newton Democrat recently told WPRI-TV reporter Ted Nesi (a Sun Chronicle alumnus) that he’s endorsing Magaziner because he sees him as the party’s best hope to keep Republicans from flipping the seat as part of their drive to recapture the House.