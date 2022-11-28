massachusetts-state-house-golden-dome-1608591224

The Massachusetts State House

 File photo

The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators has selected new members of its board of directors for next year’s session on Beacon Hill.

Among them will be the only woman among the lawmakers representing the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area. State Sen. Rebecca L. Rausch, D-Needham, was among the seven selected for the board. She recently won re-election to a third term, fending off a challenge from state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Wrentham. Rausch’s district, redrawn after the 2020 federal census, includes the towns of Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.

