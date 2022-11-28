The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators has selected new members of its board of directors for next year’s session on Beacon Hill.
Among them will be the only woman among the lawmakers representing the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area. State Sen. Rebecca L. Rausch, D-Needham, was among the seven selected for the board. She recently won re-election to a third term, fending off a challenge from state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Wrentham. Rausch’s district, redrawn after the 2020 federal census, includes the towns of Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
***
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, is once again inviting community members to participate in the second annual Holiday Gift Card Drive to support New Hope Inc., with all gift cards and proceeds going to help survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Gift card donations to area gas stations, grocery stores,Target, Walmart, Amazon or similar retailers, of any denomination, will be accepted in-person from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at IBEW Local 104, 900 South Main St., Mansfield.
New Hope is a non-profit residential emergency shelter serving the Attleboro area and beyond. Based in Attleboro, it offers support to survivors such as assistance in housing searches, court advocacy, medical advocacy, trauma informed counseling and educational programming.
***
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, who had no opponent in his bid for a second term in this month’s state election, says he has three priorities for the next legislative session: “advocating for tax relief (especially for seniors), vocational education reforms to expand opportunities for career and technical education programs in all communities, and providing funding and support for community projects to address infrastructure needs.”
In a press release, the North Attleboro Democrat also let it be known that he will soon no longer be the youngest member of the Legislature.
He’s 26. Rep. Elect Ryan Hamilton of Methuen is 24.
***
Republican Rayla Campbell’s losing campaign for secretary of state featured combative and unsubstantiated claims that schools were teaching inappropriate sexual material to young students. She’s now battling with her party.
Campbell, who made a brief pre-election appearance at an economic forum in Foxboro, has “accused the MassGOP of abandoning her after her primary win and offering no help as she went on to lose badly to Secretary of State William Galvin,” according to MASSterlist.
MassGOP spokesman Evan Lips responded that Campbell “couldn’t win an election for dog catcher running a campaign and behaving the way she has,” MASSter list reported.
Some of the social media exchanges, MASSterlist says, are not suitable for family viewing.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.