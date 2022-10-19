Usually, this column notes the endorsements of local candidates by various groups and individuals. This time, however, it’s a local candidate — although an unopposed one — endorsing a ballot question.
State Rep. Steven Howitt has announced that he is supporting Question 3 on this November’s state ballot. That’s the one that, according to the official Massachusetts Voters Guide put out by the secretary of state’s office, “would increase the number of licenses a retailer could have for the sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed off premises, limit the number of ‘all-alcoholic beverages’ licenses that a retailer could acquire, restrict use of self-checkout, and require retailers to accept customers’ out-of-state identification.”
The Seekonk Republican had no opponent in the primary and will have none in the general election Nov. 8
***
State Rep. Shawn Dooley has gained the endorsement of the Needham Police Union in his run for the Norfolk, Worcester, and Middlesex State Senate District. The Wrentham Republican, who currently represents the 9th Norfolk House District, has also been endorsed by the Norfolk County Chiefs of Police Association. Dooley is trying to unseat two-term incumbent Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham.
***
Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson announced this week that he has been named Person of the Year by the Prince Henry Society of Massachusetts, New Bedford Chapter. The society, which according to its website promotes the Portuguese-American heritage, recognized Hodgson “for his outstanding leadership and service to Bristol County for providing resources and promoting public safety.” Hodgson, a Republican, is facing a re-election challenge from Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.
***
Hodgson and Heroux were scheduled to debate Wednesday night on WBSM radio and are scheduled to meet at a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m Oct. 27 at Keith Middle School in New Bedford and again in a debate Oct. 28 on WPRI-TV, Channel 12.
