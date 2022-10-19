Usually, this column notes the endorsements of local candidates by various groups and individuals. This time, however, it’s a local candidate — although an unopposed one — endorsing a ballot question.

State Rep. Steven Howitt has announced that he is supporting Question 3 on this November’s state ballot. That’s the one that, according to the official Massachusetts Voters Guide put out by the secretary of state’s office, “would increase the number of licenses a retailer could have for the sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed off premises, limit the number of ‘all-alcoholic beverages’ licenses that a retailer could acquire, restrict use of self-checkout, and require retailers to accept customers’ out-of-state identification.”

