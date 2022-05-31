Sen. Becca Rausch is touting projects in the new state budget that will help local communities.
The Needham Democrat, who currently represents part of Attleboro along with North Attleboro and the King Philip towns of Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville, notes the $50 million spending plan passed last week includes $1.1 million for local projects, including:
— $127,000 to fund and implement full-day kindergarten in Wrentham.
— $25,000 for technological upgrades to study water pollution mitigation in Norfolk.
— $25,000 to repair and expand the Norfolk Council on Aging parking lot.
— $25,000 for the operations of North Attleboro’s World War II Memorial Pool.
— $50,000 towards a new water pumping and treatment station in Plainville.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon is praising the House’s passage of legislation addressing teen sexting and image-based sexual assault, commonly referred to as “revenge porn.”
“This is an important piece of legislation that will protect and safeguard people’s privacy, people of all ages,” the North Attleboro Democrat said. “I thank all of the people who have been victimized by trauma related to this issue and for the courage they have displayed by sharing their stories.”
Scanlon is a member of the House Judiciary Committee.
He said that, currently, minors who possess or share explicit photos of themselves or other minors are charged with violating Massachusetts child pornography laws and are required to register with the Sex Offender Registry. The new law, “An Act relative to transmitting indecent visual depictions by teens and the unlawful distribution of explicit images” (H.4498) allows minors to be diverted to an educational program established in the bill prior to delinquency proceedings.