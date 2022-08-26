WED2022 - Sen. Becca Rausch (c)Axie Breen Photography

State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, spoke Wednesday at a Women’s Equality Day event in the Boston Public Garden. It was hosted by Suffrage100MA and the Boston Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement.

 

 Axie Breen Photography

The union representing Massachusetts state troopers has made its endorsement in the race for Bristol County sheriff; it's incumbent Thomas Hodgson. "The Association looks forward to working with Thomas after his re-election,” the union said via Twitter. It didn’t mention any of the three Democratic candidates seeking their party’s nomination to run against Hodgson, a Republican, for the job. One of them is Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.

The union has also endorsed state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, for re-election. He’s unopposed. But it wasn’t all GOP for the troopers. They have endorsed Steven Teehan of Medfield, who is running for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Norfolk district, which includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews​