The union representing Massachusetts state troopers has made its endorsement in the race for Bristol County sheriff; it's incumbent Thomas Hodgson. "The Association looks forward to working with Thomas after his re-election,” the union said via Twitter. It didn’t mention any of the three Democratic candidates seeking their party’s nomination to run against Hodgson, a Republican, for the job. One of them is Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.
The union has also endorsed state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, for re-election. He’s unopposed. But it wasn’t all GOP for the troopers. They have endorsed Steven Teehan of Medfield, who is running for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Norfolk district, which includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
The other Democrat in the 9th Norfolk race, two-term Norfolk Select Board member Kevin Kalkut, also announced endorsements this week from Ellen Rosenfeld, Erin Underhill and Craig Schultz, all members of the select board in Millis, which is also in the district.
Only one candidate for local office received an endorsement from Massachusetts Citizens for Life. Howard Terban of Stoughton, who is on the Republican primary ballot for state representative in the 8th Norfolk District, won the backing of the anti-abortion group. He is seeking to replace Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, in the seat, which represents part of Mansfield on Beacon Hill.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews