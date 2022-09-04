WPRI Channel 12’s Ted Nesi -- a Sun Chronicle alumnus -- reported this week that the chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, is moving to a different congressional office after a tiff with "conservative firebrand” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia.
Tim Hysom has served as chief of staff to Auchincloss since he was elected. “I appreciate Tim’s service in my office and wish him all the best in his new endeavor,” Auchincloss said in a statement to the Providence station. “I am working to identify a new chief of staff and my team remains focused on delivering results and lowering costs for working families.”
Hysom was caught on a surveillance camera putting stickers on one of Green’s posters outside her congressional office on Capitol Hill. Greene’s poster says “There are Only Two Genders: Male and Female -- Trust the Science,” and Hysom placed religious-themed stickers on it. Capitol police issued an arrest warrant for the act. The U.S. Attorney’s office in D.C. declined to prosecute.
***
State Rep. Adam J. Scanlon, D-North Attleboro will host community office hours from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, at the North Attleboro Senior Center at 204 Elm St. The Legislature recently wrapped up its session and Scanlon says he is interested in hearing residents’ feedback, connecting with community members and providing assistance to anyone that may be experiencing hurdles with any state agencies.
***
Democratic state representative candidate Kevin Kalkut will have his primary election night watch party from 9 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, at Novatos Bar and Grill, 218 Dedham St., Norfolk.