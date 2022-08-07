Does it seem odd to anyone that one of the candidates for attorney general has a TV ad with a tagline that makes it sound as though it’s for a personal injury lawyer? “She’ll fight for YOU!” We should probably be happy that no one’s posing with a baseball bat and claiming to be “the heavy hitter."
***
Included in the final version of the Mental Health Act ABC, recently adopted by the state Legislature, are two amendments submitted by state Sen. Paul Feeney on suicide prevention and its aftereffects. The Foxboro Democrat says these provisions would empower the Department of Public Health (DPH) to collect data on the physical location of suicides and the number of known attempts made by any persons prior at the same location, and establish a “Suicide Postvention Taskforce” dedicated to addressing the aftereffects of a confirmed suicide and getting resources in the hands of those who need it following a suicide.
“For far too long, mental health care has been inaccessible, costly and riddled with dangerous stigmas. This legislation will remove barriers associated with seeking mental health care to reaffirm that mental and physical health have equal importance, and will help us address the longstanding crisis of boarding at emergency departments due to a lack of access to mental health care, particularly among children,” Feeney said.
***
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, whose district includes all 10 the communities in The Sun Chronicle area, has no formal primary or general election opponents in his bid for a second term, so he may be easing off on his fairly steady flow of press releases and op-eds. According to Politico’s Massachusetts Playbook, the Newton Democrat is loaning spokesperson Matt Corridoni to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Midwest Press Desk through Election Day. Corridoni is a Senate Majority PAC and Pete Buttigieg for President alum. He’ll be back with Auchincloss full-time after November.
***
Update: The campaign of Wrentham businessman and Republican candidate for governor Chris Doughty said last week that on Thursday he’ll be returning to “The Howie Carr Show” -- the venue for his first debate with GOP rival Geoff Diehl -- stating, “I am willing to answer questions where the moderator has not endorsed one candidate.” Diehl, meanwhile, said he plans to join radio host Jeff Kuhner as an in-studio guest on “The Kuhner Report” on the same date and claimed Doughty was "dodging the debate." Doughty’s campaign says Kuhner has already endorsed Diehl, a Donald Trump favorite.