Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, a Republican candidate for governor, admits he's facing an uphill battle for the party's nomination against former state representative Goeff Diehl.
“We’re on the edge,” Doughty said on Bloomberg Baystate Business earlier this week, according to Politico. “We have some commitments from folks, certainly. But a lot of them, you know, show up to the convention and vote how they feel. … I’m calling up until the last minute asking to get on the ballot."
The Massachusetts Republican Nominating Convention will take place Saturday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.
Doughty and his running mate, Kate Campanale, have a new list of endorsements out before this weekend's state party convention in Springfield.
They include: State Committeewomen Mindy McKenzie, Amy Carnevale, Laurie Myers, Judy Crocker and Susan Smiley; former state representatives Will Crocker and John Cruz; and Reps. Todd Smola, Matt Muratore and Kim Ferguson.
George McNeil has announced that state Rep. Pat Haddad, D-Somerset, has endorsed him for Bristol County sheriff. McNeil is the former chief of police in Somerset.
He is one of three candidates for the Democratic nomination for sheriff. Fall River lawyer and former Bristol County prosecutor Nicholas Bernier and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux are also running for the chance to challenge Republican Thomas Hodgson, who has been sheriff since 1997.