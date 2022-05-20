Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, a Republican candidate for governor, admitted he was facing an uphill battle for the party's nomination against former state Rep. Goeff Diehl.
“We’re on the edge,” Doughty said on Bloomberg Baystate Business earlier this week, according to Politico. “We have some commitments from folks, certainly. But a lot of them, you know, show up to the convention and vote how they feel. I’m calling up until the last minute asking to get on the ballot."
The first hurdle both candidates faced at Saturday’s convention was gathering the support of at least 15% of delegates — a threshold needed to make sure their name appears on the Sept. 6 primary ballot.
Diehl won the support of 71% of the delegates, while Doughty came away with 29%, according to the Associated Press.
Diehl has the backing of Trump, who endorsed his candidacy in October, calling him strong on crime, election integrity, the southern border and taking care of veterans.
Diehl was the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018 and lost to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He also served as co-chair for Trump’s Massachusetts 2016 presidential campaign.
Doughty has touted his success at creating jobs as the president of a company that manufactures metal machine parts.
He’s said he wants to protect businesses, recruit high-paying jobs to the state, make Massachusetts an educational leader from early education through college and trade schools, and make the state more affordable.
Following a Republican tradition in Massachusetts politics, both candidates have named their preferred running mate — although candidates for lieutenant governor and governor run separately in the primary and only as a ticket in the Nov. 8 general election.
Diehl is teaming up with former Republican State Rep. Leah Allen Cole while Doughty is hoping for a ticket with former state Rep. Kate Campanale.
Shiva Ayyadurai, who in 2020 lost a Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate, has also said he’s running for governor.
Whoever wins will face the winner of the Democratic primary for governor, a race that includes Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz.
------
Doughty and his running mate, Kate Campanale, had a new list of endorsements out before this weekend's state party convention in Springfield.
They include: State Committeewomen Mindy McKenzie, Amy Carnevale, Laurie Myers, Judy Crocker and Susan Smiley; former state representatives Will Crocker and John Cruz; and Reps. Todd Smola, Matt Muratore and Kim Ferguson.
------
George McNeil has announced that state Rep. Pat Haddad, D-Somerset, has endorsed him for Bristol County sheriff. McNeil is the former chief of police in Somerset.
He is one of three candidates for the Democratic nomination for sheriff. Fall River lawyer and former Bristol County prosecutor Nicholas Bernier and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux are also running for the chance to challenge Republican Thomas Hodgson, who has been sheriff since 1997.