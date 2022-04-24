All Wrentham, all the time.
Former ambassador and former Massachusetts GOP Sen. Scott Brown and his band, Scott Brown and the Diplomats, are performing at Republican governor hopeful and Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty’s convention-eve party on May 20 in Springfield at the White Lion Brewing Company, says Politico.
Brown, who was also a Wrentahm selectman, state representative as well as a state senator in an earlier life, says it’s not an endorsement, though.
Also, per Politico, according to Fox Business: “Former ambassador and senator Scott Brown has a new mission. Brown will chair a newly-formed coalition of 15 groups, including business, consumer, and taxpayer advocates, that are teaming up to highlight what they consider misguided congressional attempts to ‘overregulate and harm’ America’s tech sector.”
Hodgson responds
From WBSM, Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson responded to a poll and some critics: “The most common criticism levied against Hodgson by his opponents is that his office isn’t focusing enough time and attention to reducing recidivism, which is a convicted offender’s likelihood to re-offend. Hodgson responded that the formula used to measure recidivism is under constant scrutiny from both sheriff’s departments and the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety.”
Endorsement for Doughty
Chris Doughty, Republican candidate for governor, and Kate Campanale, his running mate for lieutenant governor, announced that they have received the endorsement of former Republican Party Vice Chairwoman Jeanne Kangas.
State Reps. Lenny Mirra and Peter Durant have endorsed. State Rep. Mike Soter as has Norfolk State Rep. Shawn Dooley. The campaign said more announcements are to follow.
Liss-Riordan endorsement
The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts have announced their endorsement of Shannon Liss-Riordan’s campaign for Massachusetts Attorney General. The union represents over 12,000 active and retired firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics.