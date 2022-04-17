Wrentham businessman and candidate for the GOP nomination for governor Chris Doughty has a busy week planned, including some stops around the state to seek signatures to submit the the secretary of state’s office to get his name on the ballot.
None of the appearances are in the immediate Sun Chronicle area, but one of the closest ones will include some of the more prominent names in the state Republican Party. Doughty will be at Wednesday’s campaign kick-off for Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson at 7 p.m. at White’s Restaurant in Westport that will also feature Gov. Charlie Baker.
Rausch holding forum
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, will host her third Students Speak Youth Legislative Forum April 25, from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom for middle and high school students in her district.
This event is open to students in Attleboro, Bellingham, Dover, Franklin, Medfield, Milford, Millis, Natick, Needham, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Plainville, Sherborn, Wayland, Wellesley, and Wrentham.
To register for the event, visit www.beccarauschma.com/students-speak before April 22.