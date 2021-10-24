The University of Massachusetts at Amherst may be the flagship campus of the state university system, but some there have a little trouble navigating around the commonwealth.
A recent press release emailed to The Sun Chronicle touting a study examining the impact of the state's three casinos on commercial real estate headlined the effects on Springfield, Everett and "Plainfield." When last seen, Plainridge Park Casino -- the state's first legal gaming venue -- was located in the town of Plainville. (There is a Plainfield, Conn., of course but it's unknown what relationship it has to casino gambling.)
***
U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, was recently named one of the winners of an award from the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
The Thomas Paine Floor Speech Competition recognizes members "for spreading the Democratic message."
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., one of the co-chairs of the committee, tweeted, "@RepAuchincloss represents Massachusetts 4th District, and as a dad and a marine, he’s familiar with taking on new challenges. It’s no surprise he was awarded the Thomas Paine Award from @HouseDPCC . Congrats Jake!"
***
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, will hold office hours Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Richards Memorial Library, 118 North Washington St. Constituents with any issues are invited to stop by.
***
Scanlon also noted his efforts to urge leadership at the state House of Representaives to allocate a portion of federal American Rescue Plan pandemic relief funds for projects in North Attleboro and Mansfield, including the dredging of the Ten Mile River, funds for vocational and robotics programs at North Attleboro High School, funding for vocational education, his own bill calling for relief for student loans, emergency aid to veterans and a new senior center in Mansfield.
***
Last month, Scanlon visited the North Attleboro Town Council -- of which he was a charter member before running for the Legislature. He briefed councilors on pending legislation on Beacon Hill and state financial issues. Councilors expressed their gratitude for Scanlon's efforts, particularly council Vice President John Simmons, who said he looked forward to working with Scanlon. It was more than just common courtesy. Simmons, then the Republican candidate, lost to Scanlon in the race for the House seat -- long held by Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro -- last November.
