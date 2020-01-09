Pressley, Diane Patrick endorse Mermell for Congress
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley and former Massachusetts first lady Diane Patrick are among a number of Bay State leaders and Democratic State Committee members endorsing Jesse Mermell for Congress.
Eight leaders representing six communities have joined the coalition of local and state leaders supporting Mermell for the 4th Congressional seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III.
Locally, Mermell has endorecements from Democratic State Committee members Joe Kaplan of Mansfield and Marilyn Powers of Attleboro, as well as Michael Trowbridge, vice chairman of the Mansfield Board of Selectmen.
Kennedy is challenging U.S. Sen. Ed Markey for his seat.
Besides Mermell, there are five other Democrats running for the seat including Jake Auchincloss of Newton, Alan Khazei of Brookline, Becky Walker Grossman of Newton, Ihssane Leckey of Brookline and David Cavell of Brookline.
The 4th District runs from Newton and Brookline in the north to Fall River in the south and includes most communities in the Attleboro area.
To date there are no Republican candidates.
Saint Aubin seeks reelection
Patricia Saint Aubin of Norfolk has announced her bid for election to a third term on the Republican State Committee. First elected in 2012, Saint Aubin is currently the budget chair on the executive committee of the MassGOP.
She has worked for Shawmut Bank, John Hancock, Connecticut Mutual (now MassMutual), and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in finance and management roles. A competitive swimmer since age 6, each summer Saint Aubin participates in Swim Across America, a 22-mile relay swim in Boston Harbor that raises money for Dana Farber Cancer Institute. She is always a top fundraiser.
“I am a lifelong Republican and I regularly attend nearly 100 percent of the Republican Town Committee meetings in my 11-town and one-city district,” she said in a press release to The Sun Chronicle. The district includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Franklin, Millis, Sherborn, Natick, Wellesley, Needham and Wayland.
aint Aubin is also a member of the Republican Town Committee in Norfolk. “In addition, I have missed only one State Committee meeting since I was elected in 2012,” she said.
Saint Aubin ran for state auditor in 2014 and was endorsed by The Boston Globe.
The Massachusetts Republican State Committee is the governing body of the Republican Party in Massachusetts. Members work to build the Republican Party in their districts by recruiting candidates, helping with fundraising, registering new voters, and helping grow the local Republican City and Town Committees in the district. One state committeeman and one state committeewoman are elected from each state senate district every four years. This year’s State Committee election will be held March 3 in conjunction with the presidential primary.
