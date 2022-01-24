In "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree" department, Karissa Hand, a member of the Attleboro High School Class of 2014, is listed as media consultant to the recently launched gubernatorial campaign of Attorney General Maura Healey. Hand graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania. She's worked on a number of political campaigns, including that of Jesse Mermell, who was edged out by Jake Auchincloss in the 2020 Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional seat. Hand is currently a senior account executive with Boston-based media company Melwood Global. She comes by her interest in politics naturally -- her dad is former Sun Chronicle political reporter Jim Hand.
***
The North Attleboro Town Council customarily meets on alternate Mondays except in cases of a holiday falling on that day. The council's first meeting next month would have fallen on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. Although it's not technically a legal holiday, the council will move its regular meeting to Tuesday that week because, as council President Justin Pare explained last week, "We are a very romantic council."
***
Speaking of Auchincloss, the congressman from Newton is holding a series of virtual roundtable events with local leaders and citizens this week, streamed on his Facebook page.
On Monday, he was scheduled to discuss the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law with several area mayors. In the afternoon planned to hold a student mental health roundtable to include Jessica Pepple, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham & King Philip Schools. The roundtable was to focus on the mental well being of students during the pandemic.
On Wednesday, there will be a discussion with Dave Araujo, president of the Southeastern MA Building Trades Council; Jennifer Menard, vice-president at Bristol Community College; associates from Mayflower Wind and Vineyard Wind; and representatives from the offices of state elected officials. They will discuss the future of the offshore wind industry in South Coast Massachusetts. Auchincloss will also host a Facebook Live town hall focused on legislative priorities for 2022 and take audience questions.
Thursday will feature a discussion with representatives from several Fourth District chambers of commerce, including Tri-Town and United Regional, on the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the implementation of the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
And on Friday, the congressman and staff members will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of a congressional district office, and share the constituent services his office offers.
Times and details are on his Faceebook page: www.facebook.com/RepAuchincloss.