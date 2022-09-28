State Rep. Steven Howitt’s office notes that he maintained a perfect voting record for the 2021-2022 legislative session. The Seekonk Republican participated in all 286 roll call votes recorded in the House of Representatives between Jan. 28, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2022.

Howitt has represented the Fourth Bristol District — consisting of precincts one and two in Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk, and precincts four and five in Swansea — since 2011. He is running unopposed for a seventh term this year.

