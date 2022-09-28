State Rep. Steven Howitt’s office notes that he maintained a perfect voting record for the 2021-2022 legislative session. The Seekonk Republican participated in all 286 roll call votes recorded in the House of Representatives between Jan. 28, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2022.
Howitt has represented the Fourth Bristol District — consisting of precincts one and two in Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk, and precincts four and five in Swansea — since 2011. He is running unopposed for a seventh term this year.
***
Norfolk’s Kevin Kalkut has picked up two more endorsements in his race for state representative.
His campaign reports that Kalkut has received the backing of Progressive Massachusetts, a statewide organization backing such causes as racial and social justice and environmental sustainability, and the environmental group The Sierra Club.
Kalkut, a member of the town select board, won the Democratic primary for the 9th Bristol District earlier this month. The district includes the towns of Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville.
He is running against GOP nominee Marcus Vaughan of Wrentham in November’s general election.
***
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, visited the Joe Andruzzi Foundation in North Attleboro Wednesday to present a check for $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The foundation provides emotional and financial support to patients battling a cancer diagnosis. Along with Feeney, attendees included Andruzzi, a former New England Patriot, Jen Andruzzi, state Reps. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro and Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and North Attleboro officials.
The ARPA spending bill was passed by the state Senate last year. The final spending bill totals $4 billion to assist the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews