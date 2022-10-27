State Rep. Shawn Dooley, a Norfolk Republican who is trying to unseat state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, says she is making him look bad, literally. In a recent post on his Instagram account, Dooley says Rausch “has manipulated my picture to make me look fat and sinister — just as I predicted she would.” To be fair, it looks like the image Rausch is allegedly using is a Sun Chronicle file photo of Dooley that is at least a few years old.

