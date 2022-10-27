State Rep. Shawn Dooley, a Norfolk Republican who is trying to unseat state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, says she is making him look bad, literally. In a recent post on his Instagram account, Dooley says Rausch “has manipulated my picture to make me look fat and sinister — just as I predicted she would.” To be fair, it looks like the image Rausch is allegedly using is a Sun Chronicle file photo of Dooley that is at least a few years old.
***
And speaking of Dooley, he is proposing a new state holiday. Dooley recently announced he’s filed legislation to give Diwali, a major celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, official status. If the legislation is successful, it would go into effect for 2023. “Massachusetts will send a strong message of welcoming and inclusion by making this an official holiday,” Dooley said in a press release.
***
The Massachusetts Police Association, an advocacy agency for police officers, is endorsing Republican Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham in his run for the 9th Norfolk District House seat. Vaughn is running against Kevin Kalkut, a Democrat and Norfolk Select Board member, to replace Dooley, who, as previously mentioned, is running for state Senate.
***
Kalkut and Vaughn will debate Friday at Norfolk Community TV. The hour-long session will begin at 1 p.m. at NCTV studios at 158 Main St., Norfolk, and will be moderated by Jill Hindley Lawrence. Dates for broadcast will be announced.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews,