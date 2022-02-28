GOP candidate for governor Chis Doughty shared some sad personal news on Twitter Friday. The Wrentham resident tweeted: “Today, we laid to rest my father, William H. Doughty in Utah. When he enlisted in the Army over 60 years ago, he promised to defend the constitution and his allegiance to our Flag. It was a commitment he never forgot. I am proud of his legacy and of our veterans.”
***
The area’s congressman will host a state legislator at Tuesday’s State of the Union. U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss has invited state Rep. Tommy Vitolo, D-Brookline, to be his virtual guest for President Joe Biden’s first formal State of the Union Address to Congress.
Auchincloss and Vitolo will highlight how federal, state, and local governments have worked together to deliver results with the Biden agenda.
Specifically, they will highlight how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan have benefited Massachusetts.
Auchincloss has also been speaking in support of Biden’s foreign and domestic policy efforts on several broadcast outlets, including “Full Court Press” with Greta Van Sustern, and Ali Velshi on MSNBC this weekend.
Among the points he made:
“The sanctions are going to be one part of what is a multidimensional strategy to make this war a nightmare for Vladimir Putin.”