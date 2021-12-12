Maybe it's something in the water table in Southeastern Mass.
Beacon Hill Roll Call, which records votes of the House and Senate, within the past two weeks noted that with the Massachusetts Statehouse still closed, "The vast majority of the 159 representatives are not in the House chamber during a session...."
Instead, sources told the Roll Call, as few as a dozen members are in the House chamber at any one session. "The remainder are watching the session from their home or business and voting remotely."
Just because they are not physically on Beacon Hill, however, doesn't mean they are not being counted.
All these lawmakers from The Sun Chronicle area were rated by Beacon Hill at 100 percent on votes.
They are: Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield; Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk; Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro; Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk; Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon and Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro.
People in this area know the confusion that sometimes results when Attleboro Falls, South Attleboro, Attleboro and North Attleboro come into the conversation. But in-state media should be able to figure it out. In reporting on a new store selling Donald Trump merchandise, at least two sources reported it as being located in Attleboro. The Let's Go Brandon store is in North Attleboro.
Speaking of Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government recently issued a favorable report on his bill that would allow cities and towns to set aside reserved parking spaces for military veterans.
Officially titled "An Act relative to courtesy retail parking spaces designed for non-handicapped veterans," the bill, H.2203, authorizes municipalities to provide reserved parking spaces for veterans in off-street parking lots, large retail parking lots, and parking garages.
Scanlon testified before the Joint Committee back in September that any spaces newly created under this legislation would be specifically designated for non-handicapped veterans and have specific signage to indicate as such. The bill is with the House Clerk, awaiting further action.
