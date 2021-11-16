Sometimes you just have to ad lib instead of following the script.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux found that out on Veterans Day. Heroux, in his capacity as the city's chief executive and highest elected officer, was on hand at Thursday's official observance at Lees Pond in South Attleboro to read the governor's proclamation honoring the state's veterans.
Heroux dutifully read from the document on the podium about the strong bonds between the commonwealth and the Republic of Turkey and the contributions of Turkish-Americans until he realized he had been given the wrong proclamation to read.
The mayor, who is a scholar of the Middle East and lived in the region for a time, said later he thought for a moment that whomever drafted the document from which he was reading was taking a really deep dive into the end of the Ottoman Empire, modern-day Turkey. That coincided with the end of World War I, which is commemorated on Nov. 11.
Eventually, the correct version of the state proclamation hailing those who served in the military was found online and was duly read to the crowd.
***
U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss does not want us to forget that he does get quoted quite a bit in local and national media.
The first-term Democrat from Newton, whose district includes all the communities in The Sun Chronicle area, recently noted in a press release the highlights of his response to the passage of the infrastructure bill -- which he supported -- as well as his reflections on Veterans Day. Auchincloss served in Afghanistan as a officer in the Marine Corps.
They included stories on MSNBC, Sirus XM, The Jewish Journal, Franklin Matters and The Milford Daily News.
Emily Burns, a Newton resident, has announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for the 4th Congressional District. So far, there are no official challengers to Auchincloss on the Democratic side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.