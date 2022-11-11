Paul Heroux Election Night
Bristol County sheriff candidate Paul Heroux gathers results Tuesday night with campaign volunteer Alex Houston at the VFW in Somerset.

 KEITH NORDSTROM/FOR THE SUN CHRONICLE

Everyone loves a winner. And they really like a winner they think they have helped win.

Within a few hours of Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux declaring victory over incumbent Thomas Hodgson in the Bristol County sheriff’s race early Wednesday morning, several organizations were citing their support for the winner.

