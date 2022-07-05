Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty had a mixed week last week in his effort to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
First, he was called “a Democrat”... by a fellow Republican.
John MacDonald, co-organizer of an event for GOP candidates in Lowell, was quoted as saying Doughty was purposefully left off the roster because he doesn’t represent Republican values. Doughty isn’t the “fiscally conservative and socially conservative” person that Republicans need, MacDonald said.
In his eyes, Doughty, just like Gov. Charlie Baker, and former governor and U.S. Sen Mitt Romney, is a RINO, a Republican in Name Only.
“Voting for Chris Doughty, in my opinion, it’s the same thing as voting for (Democratic candidate) Maura Healey.”
Ouch.
***
But it was also the week when Doughty rolled out his first TV commercials, the first gubernatorial candidate to do so. Interestingly enough, they don’t even mention his Republican rival, former state representative Goeff Diehl. Instead they take on Healey and the Democrats on inflation and the high cost of living and make a punning reference to the GOP hopeful’s name: “Keep more of your dough with Doughty as governor.”
***
And when it comes to dough, Doughty is generous with himself. Politico says Doughty will report adding $996,000 to his campaign account in June. That includes him loaning his campaign $980,000 on June 24, according to campaign finance reports.
***
Jake Auchincloss, who is running unopposed for a second term in Congress from the 4th District, received the endorsement of the Human Rights Campaign on Thursday.
The Newton Democrat, along with all eight other members of the state’s solidly Democratic House delegation, was cited for being part of the “pro-equality U.S. House majority,” the group said in its statement.
***
Speaking of endorsements, Jeff Johnson, vice chair of the Plainville Select Board, has given his backing to Kevin Kalcut in his run for state representative. Kalcut, a member of the Norfolk Select Board, is running for the Democratic nomination for the seat held by state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, who is vying for state Senate. The district includes Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville.
***
State Sen. Becca Raush, D-Needham, notes that the bill she filed on forfeiture reform has won approval in the Senate. It would require that law enforcement or prosecutors prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that property seized from a defendant is in fact subject to civil asset forfeiture under Massachusetts law. Forfeiture hearings would include accused individuals’ legal counsel.
Under current Massachusetts law, individuals who believe that their possessions were wrongly forfeited are required to demonstrate that these items were not involved in a crime or otherwise do not meet the standard required for forfeiture. This puts the burden of proof on the accused rather than on law enforcement or prosecutors, making it difficult and time-consuming to repossess forfeited items.
Senate Bill 2944, An Act relative to forfeiture reform, rectifies this by requiring that law enforcement or prosecutors prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that property seized is in fact subject to civil asset forfeiture under Massachusetts law.
“Massachusetts civil asset forfeiture laws are ranked among the worst in the nation,” Rausch said. “I believe the final bill strikes a good balance between supporting the good work done by our public safety personnel and enhancing forfeiture process to better protect Bay Staters from any unjust confiscation.”